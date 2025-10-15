Welcome to new NNA Allied Member, Pre1 Software

Since 1999, Pre1 Software has focused on integrating and automating publishing workflows. Its flagship technology, SmartPublisher, is a powerful suite of software designed for newspapers, magazines and classifieds. It consolidates ad sales, scheduling, production, subscriptions and billing for both print and digital publishing into one easy-to-use system.

More specifically, it benefits newspaper operations by allowing publishers to:

Take control of contact management with a variety of handy task/appointment tracking and account-segmenting for enhanced communication and sales campaign focus.

Streamline ad order management to take the complexity out of print and digital advertising.

Access production and integration tools to publish on budget and on deadline, with ad tracking that improves communication between sales and production.

Optimize productivity using modern prospecting tools, revenue projections and reporting, while staying on top of sales activity and spending more time generating revenue.

Utilize simple, modern tools that provide easy access and subscription management.

Process hassle-free billing and collections with more efficient reporting.

Beyond the desktop, SmartPublisher’s mobile interface and browser access put mission critical information at publishers’ fingertips, in the office or on the go. It is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems, iOS and Android platforms for smartphones and tablets, and popular browsers for online access.

The intuitive system is designed to empower publishers to increase revenue by minimizing effort and maximizing efficiency, leading thousands of sales reps and over 500 newspapers, magazines, online publications and email publishers to choose this magazine and newspaper software.