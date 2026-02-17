ProImage deploys NewsWayX Cloud Workflow for Moser Community Media

BRENHAM, Texas – As of Feb. 2, 2026, ProImage, a provider of workflow solutions for the newspaper and commercial print industries, has completed the installation of its NewsWayX cloud-based workflow platform for Moser Community Media LLC, supporting production operations across two print facilities in Texas.

Moser Community Media publishes 32 newspapers throughout Texas, with circulation ranging from approximately 1,200 to 10,000, and produces roughly 65 editions per cycle, in addition to special sections. Operating across multiple locations and presses, the company sought a modern, centralized workflow solution that would improve efficiency, consistency, and cost control while remaining flexible enough to support future equipment upgrades.

MODERNIZING PREPRESS WITH A CLOUD-BASED WORKFLOW

Following an evaluation of available systems, Moser Community Media selected the NewsWayX cloud workflow to modernize its prepress and production environment. The browser-based platform allows real-time workflow management, production tracking, soft viewing, annotation, and automated notifications across geographically distributed operations.

“NewsWayX has helped us improve both our prepress workflow and the quality coming off the press,” Jim Moser, president of Moser Community Media, said. “With multiple locations across Texas, moving to a cloud-based workflow was a logical step, and ProImage’s hosting model with redundant regions made it a practical and cost-effective solution for our business.”

A UNIFIED WORKFLOW BUILT FOR NEWSPAPER PRODUCTION

The NewsWayX installation includes integrated Harlequin RIPs delivered in a SaaS environment, browser-based edition planning and tracking, broadsheet and tabloid imposition tools, low-resolution soft viewing, reader pair previews, and advanced conversion capabilities for pairing, rotation, cropping, and alignment. The system also supports furniture and text burning on plates, double-truck handling for key pages, file normalization, and load-balanced output to multiple CTP devices with color locking.

In addition, Moser Community Media implemented ProImage’s ECO SaaS Ink Optimization, which automatically analyzes PDF files and intelligently applies gray component replacement (GCR) to reduce CMY ink usage while maintaining visual quality. Integrated preflighting tools provide browser-based reporting, PDF down-sampling, and routing to third-party systems as needed.

OPERATIONAL GAINS IN EFFICIENCY AND COST CONTROL

From an operational standpoint, the transition has delivered measurable improvements. Prepress processes are now more organized digitally, reducing errors and saving time across the production cycle. NewsWayX’s extensive customization capabilities provide multiple options to automate complex preflight processes that previously required significant manual effort and time. According to Moser, the new workflow is expected to reduce annual workflow-related costs by roughly 20 percent compared to the company’s previous system.

Ease of installation, training, and day-to-day use were also key factors in the decision. “The system integrates smoothly with our existing CTP equipment and can easily be configured to support new devices as we add them,” Moser noted, referencing a planned CTP upgrade later this year.

GREATER CONTROL AND VISIBILITY ON THE PRODUCTION FLOOR

From the production floor perspective, the benefits are equally tangible. “NewsWayX is intuitive, flexible, and highly customizable,” said Jonathan Lima, Production Manager at Moser Community Media. “Being able to monitor the entire preflight process in real time and restart pages from earlier stages makes it much easier to identify and resolve issues quickly. Features like form marking help ensure plates fit the press correctly and keep production running smoothly.” Lima also highlighted the platform’s range of approval and editing features, which support collaboration and help streamline review and decision-making throughout the production process.

A SMOOTH DEPLOYMENT SUPPORTING LONG-TERM PRODUCTION NEEDS

Throughout the deployment, ProImage engineers worked closely with Moser Community Media to schedule installation and training around their busy press schedules. “Their team has been professional, responsive, and respectful of how hectic our production environment is,” Moser added. “They made the transition as smooth as possible and were wonderful to work with.”

From a production and workflow standpoint, the NewsWayX implementation has improved process consistency and control across Moser Community Media’s operations, bringing greater structure to prepress while reducing manual intervention and the risk of downstream errors. The system’s configurable automation and real-time visibility allow teams to identify issues earlier in the production cycle, streamline page and plate preparation, and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks. These gains in efficiency, combined with measurable cost reductions, have resulted in a more predictable, scalable, and resilient production environment.

With NewsWayX now fully deployed, Moser Community Media is positioned to support its current production demands while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as equipment, workflows, and business needs evolve.

About Moser Community Media LLC

Moser Community Media, LLC is a Texas-based publisher serving local communities across the state through a portfolio of 32 newspapers. With multiple production facilities and a focus on community-centered journalism, the company produces daily and weekly publications, special sections, and regional editions that provide news, information, and advertising solutions tailored to the communities it serves. For more information, visit: www.mosercommedia.com.

About ProImage

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company, is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.