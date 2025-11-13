Mirabel Technologies welcomes new clients

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 215 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the third quarter of 2025.

Among the magazines, newspapers and media companies that joined the Mirabel software family are The Kansas City Independent, Merritt Herald, California Leaders Magazine, American Kennel Club Gazette, Scotsman Guide Magazine, Cascade Subscription Services, Enterprise Newspapers, My Living Media, L•O PROFILE Magazine, and more.

This continued momentum highlights how Mirabel’s integrated platform empowers publishers to simplify complex workflows, boost productivity, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

"It’s exciting to see more publishers and media companies join the Mirabel family each quarter,” said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. “Our continued growth highlights how much the industry values innovation that truly connects every part of their business. We’ve been expanding our solutions to support everything from recurring revenue and billing to marketing automation and AI-driven insights—helping publishers operate more efficiently and profitably in a rapidly changing media landscape."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 26,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries.

Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the sales team at 954-332-3204.