PUB AUX Classifieds

BUSINESS FOR SALE: COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

Two established community newspapers for sale in two thriving Kansas counties. $315K positive cash flow in 2021. Both weekly publications have been in business for decades and are pillars of their communities. Both paid publications have print and digital versions providing valuable local news, lifestyle/tourism and sports reporting at ten local high schools.

Contact Us Today: Lou DeLone, 713-839-5239 | LDeLone@IBECtx.com | www.IBEXbeyond.com

BROKERS

GAUGER MEDIA SERVICE, INC.

Valuations, Sales, Mergers

Box 627

Raymond, WA 98577

www.gaugermedia.com

(360) 942-3560

KAMEN & CO. GROUP SERVICES, LLC

Print & Digital Media Appraisers, Accountants, Advisors & Brokers

www.KamenGroup.com

Meeting global multi-media business challenges with foresight & precision.

Proud to be the Expert Media Financial Valuation Resource for

“FORBES 400 List of America's Richest People”

2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

info@KamenGroup.com | (516) 379- 2797 | www.KamenGroup.com

Kamen & Co. Group Services, LLC

626 RXR Plaza, West Tower, 6th Floor, Uniondale, NY 11556

Lon W. Williams

Media America Brokers

1130 Piedmont Ave. NE, Suite 912

Atlanta, GA 30309-3783

(404) 875-8787/FAX(404) 875-8756

LonWWilliams@aol.com

For a list of Newspaper Brokers, click here.

BUSINESS VALUATION CONSULTING

Business Valuation Consulting LLC & Affiliates

Experienced Media Sales

Business and media sales, financial consulting

Pre-sale operational consulting, distribution review

Print equipment sales, asset evaluation/disposition

Joe Bella, 574-276-1547 · jbella@acu-tech.net

Ken Blum, 330-682-3416 · kenblum@blkink.net

Lewis Floyd, 850-532-9466 · busvalconsulting@gmail.com

Gary Borders, 903-237-8863 · garyborders@gmail.com



