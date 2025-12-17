CherryRoad® and Ogden Newspapers Announce Services Partnership to Power Circulation & Distribution with LocalRoad

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey — CherryRoad Media and Ogden Newspapers have entered into a shared services partnership centered on CherryRoad's circulation and distribution platform, LocalRoad.

Ogden is in the process of transitioning subscription and distribution operations for its portfolio — more than 50 daily newspapers and associated weeklies — to the LocalRoad system.

"We are thrilled to work with an industry leader like Ogden Newspapers," Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad, said. "Our companies share a commitment to the sustainability of community journalism, and we appreciate the opportunity to support Ogden's efforts with systems we originally built for our own publishing operations."

Developed by the Media Division of CherryRoad in partnership with the company's flagship Technologies Division, LocalRoad is a cloud-based, full-service circulation and distribution platform built specifically for newspaper publishers. The system is designed to be intuitive for local teams while scalable for enterprise needs.

"Our industry is starved for modern solutions that meet today's challenges," Gulban added. "Publishers — large and small — need nimble, easy-to-use systems. LocalRoad was built to do exactly that."

As part of the engagement, CherryRoad collaborated with Ogden leadership to assess needs and define development priorities ahead of full integration and launch.

"CherryRoad brought not just the right system, but the right approach — listening first, aligning on our operational realities, and committing to an integration plan that meets our deadlines and our standards," Cameron Nutting Williams of Ogden Newspapers said. "We're excited about what LocalRoad enables for our subscribers, our teams, and our growth."

CherryRoad Media initially built LocalRoad to meet its internal needs and now uses the platform across nearly 100 owned and/or operated community newspapers. Today, LocalRoad serves as a turnkey option for smaller publishers and a configurable, enterprise-grade solution for larger groups.

Beyond LocalRoad, CherryRoad Media offers modern tools and shared services for timeless journalism. From advertising support, promotions/contests, printing solutions, and design, to all-things operations, including accounting, HR, IT, web hosting, and more. The CherryRoad Media motto is: You report. We support.

For more information about LocalRoad or other CherryRoad services, contact Lee Bachlet, SVP of Growth & Innovation, at lbachlet@cherryroad.com.

ABOUT CherryRoad Media

CherryRoad Media publishes 97 community newspapers nationwide and is committed to strengthening local journalism through innovative, digital-first operations and sustainable business models.

ABOUT OGDEN NEWSPAPERS

Founded in 1890 with H. C. Ogden's launch of the Wheeling News, Ogden Newspapers has grown to more than 50 daily newspapers, along with numerous weeklies and a magazine division, stretching from New York to Hawaii.