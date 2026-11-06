Meta pulls proposed business terms and pauses Nov. 20 rollout

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Nov. 6, 2026

Contact: Lisa McGraw, lisa@nna.org

The National Newspaper Association welcomes Meta’s decision to pause proposed changes to its commercial terms that were scheduled to take effect Nov. 20. Meta removed the proposed terms from its website and said its current terms remain in effect while it consults with stakeholders. The company did not announce a new effective date.

The proposal drew objections from news publishers because it would have allowed Meta to scrape websites linked to Meta Business accounts and use the material for advertising and business products.

NNA urges Meta to include community newspaper publishers in those discussions. Local newspapers invest in original reporting, and publishers should have a say in how platforms collect and use their work.

Read the Nov. 5 report from Nieman Lab here.