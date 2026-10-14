Michigan AG Dana Nessel addresses NNA on AI, misinformation and the future of journalism

BY LISA MCGRAW

NNA Public Policy Manager

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned newspaper leaders that government is struggling to keep pace with artificial intelligence and the growing challenges it poses to journalism, elections and public trust during remarks at the National Newspaper Association Annual Convention on September 17.

Nessel said AI has dramatically changed the information landscape in just two years, making it easier to create and spread misinformation while traditional news organizations face shrinking staffs and increasing media consolidation. She discussed Michigan’s law requiring disclosures on certain AI-generated political advertising, arguing that significant gaps remain, particularly for unpaid social media posts, influencers and political “hype accounts.”

She also raised concerns about AI-related data centers and their potential effects on Michigan’s electricity grid, utility ratepayers and environment.

For newspapers, however, Nessel’s strongest message was that trusted journalism is becoming more important — not less — in the AI era. As the internet fills with AI-generated material and misinformation, she warned that the work of professional journalists risks being drowned out by what she called “slop and nonsense.”

Newspapers, particularly community newspapers, provide something AI cannot: reporters who know their communities, attend public meetings, ask questions, verify information and put their names and reputations behind their work.

Nessel closed by reminding journalists that their experience, judgment and insight have real value: “These are things no machine can hope to replicate, much less replace. These are things worth fighting for.”