Janis Ware to be honored at the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

Each year, the Atlanta Press Club recognizes top leaders within the news industry.

The Hall of Fame is an annual event that recognizes journalists for their lifetime achievements and careers, representing the highest standards of journalistic integrity and ethics. These individuals have made outstanding contributions to journalism in Georgia, across the country and around the world — often courageously overcoming obstacles to pursue, uncover and share the truth.

NNA Foundation Treasurer Janis Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice, was named a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, and her father, the late J. Lowell Ware (1928–1991), were named inductees in July 2025, along with retired journalists Bill Nigut — who covered Georgia and national politics for WSB-TV for 20 years — and Ernie Johnson Jr. — the iconic voice of TNT Sports, an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner and longtime host of TNT’s Inside the NBA studio show — and the

late Jon Shirek — a revered Atlanta journalist who devoted more than 40 years to telling the stories of Georgia with clarity, compassion and integrity.

The 2025 Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame VIP reception, dinner and ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Intercontinental Hotel Buckhead in Atlanta.

Find more information or register at atlantapressclub.org