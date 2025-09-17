Welcome to new NNA Allied Member, Payway

Payway® Inc., formerly known as Edgil Associates, is a proven payment service provider specializing in card-not-present transactions.

Payway® helps subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing. This leads to improved cash flow and significantly lowers the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.

Payway® has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments, providing customers with the most up-to-date security features along with cost saving measures like automatic Level lll detection for corporate cards, and Account Updater and AmEx Refresher®.

The user-friendly payment processing solution was built to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies served since 1984.

If you’re looking to accept digital wallets like Apple® Pay, Paypal® or Google® Pay, reduce decline rates, introduce a compliant surcharging or cash discount program, or ensure PCI-compliance, Payway® is a partner you can rely on to keep your operations running smoothly.

For more information, kindly visit payway.com or contact the sales team at (800) 457-9932.