New in BLOX NXT: Your CMS workflows just got a lot smarter

The best CMS platform feels like a natural extension of your team. It should anticipate your needs, clear away obstacles, and give you more time to focus on what you do best: creating impactful content. With that in mind, Blox Digital is thrilled to unveil the latest release of BLOX NXT, packed with updates that make your workflows smoother, smarter, and more collaborative.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Real-time collaboration: See who is actively editing an article with visible, color-coded user avatars, promoting seamless teamwork.

Enhanced content status: Quickly understand content state with graphical badges and contextual icons in content search results.

Smarter AI headlines: Publish-ready headlines conforming to news-style sentence case, active voice, and optimal length.

Analytics upgrades: Comprehensive dashboard filtering (date, platform, audience status) and quick sorting capabilities to enhance data insights.

Streamlined daily tasks: Quality-of-life updates include simplified search filters and integrated video trimming (for BLOX VMS users).

This release delivers powerful, common-sense advances that newsroom teams will feel immediately. From seeing your collaborators' edits in real time to getting publish-ready headlines from our AI Assistant, these updates are all about enhancing your efficiency and confidence.

Let’s explore how the newest release of BLOX NXT clears the path for your best work yet.

Real-time collaboration, made visible

Ever wondered if a colleague was editing the same article as you? That uncertainty is now a thing of the past.

Now, when multiple users have the same article open, you'll see their avatars right at the top of your screen. These indicators are color-coded, giving you an instant read on who is actively typing, who is observing, and who might have stepped away.

This simple but powerful addition prevents accidental overwrites and eliminates the need for external messages to coordinate edits. It fosters a more connected and efficient environment, allowing your team to work together seamlessly within a single document. It's like having your entire team in the room with you, no matter where they are.

Revamped content status updates

When you're managing a high volume of content, clear visibility into an asset's status helps keep production on track. The updated status column in BLOX NXT’s search results makes it clear at a glance, so you can move faster and keep production on track.

We've introduced graphical badges that make it easy to distinguish between content that is Published, Unpublished, Scheduled, or in Draft mode. But we didn't stop there. You’ll now see contextual icons that provide deeper insight into an asset's state:

Locked: See if an asset is locked because a user has it open in Legacy BLOX CMS.

Unpublished changes: Instantly know if an article has pending edits that haven't gone live.

Workflow blockers: Identify if an asset is in a workflow stage you don't have access to.

Publishing disabled: Quickly spot content that has publishing turned off.

These status indicators reduce the time spent investigating an asset's status, so you can keep your editorial calendar moving forward without a hitch.

Smart, style-compliant headlines

Since its introduction, BLOX NXT's AI Headline Assistant has gotten rave reviews. The latest updates deliver pro-grade copy editing that conforms to newsroom standards.

AI headline suggestions will now consistently use:

News-style sentence case: No more reformatting all-caps suggestions.

Active voice: Headlines are more direct, engaging, and impactful.

Optimal length: Suggestions are crafted to be concise and effective.

By mirroring AP Style, the updated AI Assistant delivers publish-ready headlines while maintaining the journalistic integrity your readers expect.

Analytics upgrades to drive your data strategy

BLOX NXT's Analytics Dashboards make it easier to use data in day-to-day work, so teams can see what’s working, spot trends faster and stay in control of key metrics.

Video Plays Dashboard (BETA): A new video-focused dashboard that tracks plays, completion rates, engagement and top videos.

Improved filtering: Filter key dashboards by date range, platform and audience status (subscriber vs. non-subscriber) for cleaner comparisons and sharper trend analysis.

One-click sorting: Sort dashboard tables with a single click to quickly surface top and bottom performers.

CSV export: Export selected dashboard widgets to a spreadsheet for custom reporting and offline analysis.

More quality of life updates to streamline your day

This BLOX NXT release is packed with powerful enhancements designed to remove friction from your daily tasks.

Unlock Legacy-locked assets: You can now forcibly unlock assets that were left open by a user in the Legacy BLOX CMS admin, removing bottlenecks and keeping your team productive.

Simplified search filters: The content search panel has a clean, new design. Common filters are front and center, with a modern date picker and quick-filter options like "Today" and "Last 30 Days."

Integrated video editing: For our partners using BLOX VMS, you can now trim existing videos and create new clips directly within BLOX NXT. It's perfect for creating quick social media highlights or shorter segments without leaving your CMS workflow.

(For a complete list of what's new and improved in the BLOX NXT 0.23 release, check out the full release notes.)

Make the leap to BLOX NXT

BLOX NXT's development is directly driven by feedback from our partners. We are thrilled to deliver these powerful enhancements, making content creation more collaborative, efficient, and intuitive than ever before. Experience the power of real-time collaboration, AI-driven efficiency, and robust analytics — explore BLOX NXT's full suite of features and book your demo today.