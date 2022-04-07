Webinar: Serving the Growing Mobile Audience

Our-Hometown President & CEO Matt Larson will be joining friends at Online Media Campus on Thursday, April 7, at 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 11 a.m. MT/ 10 a.m. PT, for a LIVE WEBINAR event: “Serving the Growing Mobile Audience – Tips on Responsive Websites and Native App Design.”

The presentation will focus on optimizing your website for the best reader experience on mobile devices, including the benefits of using a native iOS/Android app.

This event is open to any publishers hoping to attend.

More from Online Media Campus:

According to PewResearch.org, 86% of Americans get their news from a digital device. With US mobile traffic reaching an all time high of 61% in 2021, the majority of the online audience for local news is coming from mobile.

As a newspaper publisher, it’s never been more important to focus on your audience’s mobile user experience. In this webinar, we will discuss key design points to consider for maximizing mobile traffic and revenue. Is your “Subscribe” button readily available on mobile, or is it hidden in a sliding menu?

Are your ads mobile responsive? If so, are they still readable on a phone screen?

We will also address the big question on many publisher’s minds today: “Should I get a native app, or focus on my responsive website?”

What unique benefits does a native app provide to support my digital strategy?

Join Matt on April 7 to discuss all of the above and much more! Register and reserve your seat now: https://our-hometown.com/oht-omc-webinar-serving-the-growing-mobile-audience/