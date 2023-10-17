USPS News: Hard copy postage statements coming to an end and when mail will be delivered over Veterans Day weekend

The U.S. Postal Service confirms that January 28, 2024, will be the end date for PAPER copies of postage statements. Mailers presently filing Forms 3541, 3602, and other PAPER statements — even if these are presently emailed to USPS—will no longer be permitted to use these statements. Electronic filing of these same forms through the use of Postal Wizard or appropriate postal software will be required.

USPS also confirms that mail WILL be delivered Friday, November 10, 2023, prior to Veterans Day. Mail WILL NOT be delivered on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

