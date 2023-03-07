US government warns about cyber-attacks

Please be aware of the steps the agency suggests you take today.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory regarding cyberattacks. 

NNA members have reported being attacked by the advised ransomware. Please be aware of the steps the agency suggests you take today:

You may also wish to read this article by TechCrunch that breaks down the advisory. 