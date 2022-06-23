The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell
Jun 23, 2022
As a member of the National Newspaper Association, you're invited to an exclusive webinar: The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell on Thursday, June 23, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT.
The well-renowned Gordon Borrell, Founder of Borrell Associates, will be speaking on a virtual fireside chat to discuss media trends and opportunities over the next decade against a backdrop of digital disruption.
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
- The 10-year outlook for the media industry
- The $92 billion opportunity in local advertising
- Urgent actions media organizations can take to survive and thrive tomorrow
- The hottest digital products you need to start selling
- How revenue leaders can boost digital pipeline and revenue
WHO’S IT FOR?
- CEOs, presidents, publishers and senior executives
- Revenue and strategy leaders in news publishing, broadcast and radio
Reserve your spot: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/3916548079078/WN_7BVGmLTiQBadhzcbgL4B7g
Free registration is limited to the first 500 people to register.