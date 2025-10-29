Webinar: What's Possible on Broadstreet
Oct 29, 2025
What you don't know can change everything
This annual webinar is for you if you:
- Use Broadstreet, but not fully
- Have a sales team that needs to see what's possible
- Want to pick up some killer sales tactics
- With Broadstreet, a customer recently sold a single campaign that earned more than all of their digital revenue in 2024. Before Broadstreet, they didn't think it was possible.
TOPICS
- Daybreak: Get new advertiser conversations effortlessly
- Our 5 best-selling ad formats of all time, and what to charge for them
- An AI-powered "Magic Spec" tool that EVERY account executive should be using
- Partyline: User-generated content
- ... and much more
Hosted by Kenny Katzgrau, Creator of Broadstreet and Publisher of the award-winning redbankgreen.com
WEBINAR INFORMATION
What's Possible on Broadstreet
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m ET
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617592446161/WN_AlPB9haKSyiZBEZiIC13Lg?utm_campaign=Webinars&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz--yqhoaJAjYsqxs50wtnKijlYJ1lmExC0XCfZYY7KTU4hJt8KWvuMK4r9oyOwiS1kko9-oIFykPERZFCgdmdMjufsSqhA&_hsmi=383010511&utm_content=383010511&utm_source=hs_email#/registration