Street Media acquires media operations in Texas and North Carolina

HOUSTON ⁠— McElvy Partners LLC has sold its media and marketing company with operations in Houston, Dallas and Charlotte to Street Media. The company’s divisions include community newspapers, shoppers, digital services, commercial printing and events.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented McElvy Partners in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed. Street Media was represented by the law firm Holland & Knight.

The acquired operations include The Greensheet, a free shopper distributed across Houston and Dallas; two respected community newspapers outside of Houston, The Leader and the Fort Bend Star; and The Weekly, a group of community weeklies serving upscale neighborhoods south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The Texas group also publishes the monthly Fort Bend Business Journal magazine.

In addition, the company operates Core Digital Brands, a digital service division; Texas Printers, a commercial printing division; and McElvy Partner Events, which produces annual events that include Senior Expos, Women at Work Luncheons, Best Of Award Ceremonies, Top 50 Women Galas and Small Business Expos.

“It has been an honor, for the past decade, to serve as the steward of important community media organizations in Houston, Dallas and Charlotte,” Jonathan McElvy, president & CEO of McElvy Partners, said. “Our journalists have positively impacted the lives of thousands of people, and we have been a significant leader in improving the places we work and live. Through an ever-shifting industry and a decimating pandemic, I’m so grateful to those who have helped us run a relevant and successful company.”

“I’m elated these brands will become part of Street Media, and I look forward to watching the growth plans Brian has for them,” McElvy said. “At a time when creativity and innovation are vital to the future of the news and information business, Brian is the perfect fit.”

“We are very excited to welcome The Greensheet, The Leader, the Fort Bend Star, The Weekly in Charlotte, Texas Printers and Core Digital Brands to the Street Media family,” Brian Calle, CEO, Street Media, said. “It will be a privilege to join forces with these important community institutions and find new pathways for building sustainable media outlets, working with the incredible team running the organization.”