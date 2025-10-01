Shape a more informed, connected and empowered future — National Newspaper Week is Oct. 5-11, 2025

National Newspaper Week is a time to reflect on and reinforce the vital role newspapers play in informing, empowering and uniting our communities; 2025 marks the 85th celebration of National Newspaper Week.

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 5-11, and once again, Newspaper Association Managers (NAM) is pleased to offer a package of custom content for its recognition and celebration in your newspapers.

Content can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3yPJRHS.

Local journalism is the heartbeat of informed communities. It brings stories to light that national outlets often overlook — stories about school board decisions, city council debates, neighborhood events and local heroes. In a world increasingly shaped by global headlines and social media noise, reconnecting with local news is vital for civic engagement, accountability and community resilience.

WHY LOCAL JOURNALISM MATTERS

Informed citizens: Local reporting empowers people with the information they need to make decisions in their everyday lives — from voting to attending town hall meetings.

Accountability: Local journalists often serve as watchdogs, uncovering corruption or negligence that directly impacts their communities.

Community connection: Local news fosters a sense of belonging by highlighting stories that resonate on a personal level.

Economic development: Thriving local media can support small businesses through advertising and partnerships, strengthening the local economy.

A CALL TO ACTION

To build a better future, we must support local journalism through subscriptions, donations, sharing stories and encouraging young reporters. Schools, libraries and civic groups can also play a role in educating the next generation about media literacy and the importance of a free press.

By embracing local journalism, we’re not just preserving the past — we’re shaping a more informed, connected and empowered future.

Since 1940, NAM has sponsored and supported National Newspaper Week, a week-long promotion of the newspaper industry in the U.S. and Canada.