Report for America opens applications for 2027–2028 host newsrooms

The 2026 Report for America host newsroom application is now open through Oct. 19, 2026.

Report for America recruits, trains, and supports talented journalists to serve in local newsrooms across the United States, focusing on under-covered communities and issues. We partner with newsrooms to build long-term sustainability through salary support, fundraising coaching, and revenue development.

BENEFITS OF BECOMING A REPORT FOR AMERICA HOST NEWSROOM

Recruitment and talent acquisition support: We recruit and help place talented journalists with newsrooms based on their specific reporting needs and under-covered beats. Positions may include photography and visual journalism, sports, education, health, government, agriculture, rural affairs and other areas where communities need more consistent, high-quality local reporting. Corps members also receive ongoing training and professional development throughout their time in the program.

Financial support: We help offset the cost of hiring a reporter by subsidizing 50% of the reporter’s salary in the first year, up to $27,500, and 33% in the second year. For reporters with more than six years of experience, RFA will subsidize up to $30,000.

Local news sustainability support: Our Local News Sustainability team works directly with host newsrooms to identify prospective donors, develop fundraising strategies, pursue grants and other revenue opportunities, and strengthen long-term financial sustainability. To date, more than $75 million has been raised to support local news with our sustainability assistance.

A powerful peer network: Host newsrooms gain access to a network of more than 170 like-minded news organizations across the country, creating opportunities to collaborate, share ideas and learn from one another.

We support a wide range of reporting needs. This year, we are expanding our support for newsrooms seeking to add reporting positions focused on photography, visual journalism and sports reporting.

To learn more about the program, register for one of our information sessions: https://bit.ly/4hNkUQW. If you have questions, contact the recruitment team at recruitment@reportforamerica.org.