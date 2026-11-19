National Newspaper Association welcomes new independent contractor rules

NNA Industry Alert

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

The National Newspaper Association today said the appearance of newly-clarified rules for engaging contractors would help publishers to understand to follow the law.

The U.S. Department of Labor has issued new guidance on how to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. After six revisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act rules in the past two decades, the Department said it hopes the clarification will finally resolve uncertainties in the market and provide guidance that fits a new market economy that includes such new entrants as gig workers.

Under the new rules, publishers will primarily consider two factors in classification:

The worker’s economic dependence upon the company (including whether he or she has the opportunity to work for others) and the degree of control exercised over the worker, such as the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss.

Other minor factors may also be considered: the worker’s degree of skill; the permanence of the relationship and the degree to which the work is integral to the business’s production.

Removed from the rules were a multi-part test that included other factors and did not weight any one factor in determining the worker’s status.

The Department said it did not expect massive reclassification of workers because of the new rule, but it hoped to reduce litigation and provide clarity in the marketplace. NNA Chair Jeremy Gulban, CEO of Cherry Road Media in Parsippany, New Jersey, said NNA was gratified to note that DOL took publishers’ concerns into consideration.

“The commentary on the new rule incorporated NNA’s contribution in a couple of places, including our belief that contractors help us to provide valuable services and help us to protect jobs for our employees,” Gulban said. “It is nice to know NNA made a difference.”

NNA will provide further guidance to its members on how to interpret the new rules, he said.

“We are now analyzing a nearly 400-page document, but so far this new iteration is most welcome. It will help us to be better managers,” he said.

The Department’s announcement is here.

Guidance is available to NNA members (with login) here.