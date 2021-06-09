POLAR celebrates 115 years with anniversary special

In 2021, POLAR celebrates a very special anniversary: 115 years. The family-owned company from Hofheim looks back with pride on a magnificent success story. Exclusive special offers in the anniversary year invite all to participate in the celebrations.

Founded in 1906, POLAR has risen from a regional manufacturer to the world market leader in the field of cutting and die-cutting. The success of the family-owned company is based, among other things, on its many innovative solutions. Today, POLAR is synonymous worldwide with durable, precise and modern cutting machines. In addition to high-speed cutters, the broad product portfolio also includes components and systems that can be used to optimise cutting and die-cutting processes. This includes, in particular, network integration and efficiency-enhancing automation concepts.

Throughout the anniversary year POLAR will present and introduce new innovative products such as the AirGo Jog, which automates the loading and jogging process.

The anniversary offer for orders from May up to and including October 2021 in detail:

COMPUCUT® SOFTWARE FOR FREE

When purchasing a POLAR high-speed cutter of the N PRO HD model with a cutting width of 78 to 176, customers will receive the POLAR Compucut Control software free of charge.

With Compucut®, it is possible to create cutting programs outside the high-speed cutter. Com-

pucut® uses prepress data (CIP 3/4) to create cutting programs automatically and transfers

these either directly to networking-capable cutting machines or to the external cutting program

administration (ESPV). Every cutting machine integrated into the network can access the cutting

programs stored in the external cutting program administration. An optional barcode scanner

makes it possible to automatically load the assigned cutting program.

SPECIAL OFFERS THROUGHOUT JUNE AND OTHER MONTHS

All POLAR high-speed cutters will be delivered with the anniversary badge until the end of the year.

All information about the offer and the contact form to make an enquiry online:

www.polar-mohr.com/115Years

The anniversary is also celebrated in the online shop (www.mohr-shop.com) with special offers. For example, customers receive a discount of 11.5% on all orders throughout June.