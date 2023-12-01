NNA members invited to design logo for 2024 event for a chance to win ticket — Dec. 18 deadline

In 2024, newspaper professionals and vendors will convene in Omaha, Nebraska, for two days of networking and training with industry peers.

National Newspaper Association member newspapers are now invited to design an event logo for a chance to win a full registration ticket to the event.

The National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF) will host its 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show on Sept. 26-28, 2024, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/Old Market, located at 555 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68102.

Your logo submission will enter you in a contest for a chance to win one full registration.* The convention committee will select the winner.

The deadline is December 18, 2023, and the contest is open to all member newspapers of NNA. (Sorry, it's not open to our other partners — newspapers only.)

The theme will be: Champions of Democracy. Visit https://bit.ly/47FKGi7 for details and to enter.

The logo should be a vector image (so it can be scaled large and small). We would like the date and location in the logo, as well as NNAF's 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

Questions? Contact lynne@nna.org or kate@nna.org.

*$480 estimated value. Registration may be transferred to another staff member of newspaper.