Kerzman to present on podcasts

PENSACOLA, Florida — Planning is underway for the 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show, scheduled for Oct. 9-10, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The host hotel will be the Hilton Minneapolis.

The opening breakout session on Thursday, Oct. 9 will be on launching an additional stream, a podcast.

Kris Kerzman of Forum Communications Company in Fargo, North Dakota, will lead the session, Can Podcasting Work for Your Newsroom?

Podcasts are all the rage for sports talk and national political commentary, but can they help your newsroom deliver local and regional news? In this seminar, we'll go over some of the pros and cons of podcasting for a small newsroom and look at some low-risk strategies to get a podcast off the ground.

Kerzman is the digital editor/podcast network manager for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota. As digital editor for InForum, Kerzman is focused on providing trustworthy information and compelling stories about the Fargo-Moorhead region through the InForum website and other online platforms. Kerzman has worked in social and digital media since the inception of the social internet, filling roles in marketing, public relations and non-profit journalism before coming to The Forum. He is drawn to quirky stories that speak to human creativity and perseverance. When he's not at work, Kerzman is a husband to a talented wife, a dad to two curious kids, a vinyl record collector, a middling music producer and a student of BBQ.

This session is made possible by a donation from Tonda Rush, NNA legal counsel and past public policy director and executive director.

See the draft agenda as it develops at nnafoundation.org/convention.

NNA member Chris Williams, Independent Newsmedia, Inc., of Sun City, Arizona, designed the winning contest logo (featured here), landing a full registration ticket to the event.

Watch your email for an announcement that registration is open.