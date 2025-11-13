Introducing the Lenfest Expert Network: Future-proofing local publishers for 2030 and beyond

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is today announcing the launch of the Lenfest Expert Network, a no-cost service connecting local news organizations with experienced consultants who provide hands-on support to strengthen sustainability, audience engagement, and digital transformation.

The Lenfest Institute created the Expert Network to help publishers build the capacity to future-proof their businesses for 2030 and beyond. Through short-term consulting engagements lasting 1 to 6 months, the Lenfest Expert Network will provide tailored expertise to help local news organizations identify challenges, test solutions, and apply best practices in real time.

Engagements with Lenfest Expert Network consultants are available free of charge to U.S.-based news organizations. Up to 40 news organizations from across the country will be selected for each round of consulting engagements. Interested publishers are invited to sign up for office hours.

The Lenfest Expert Network is supported by the The Andrew & Julie Klingenstein Family Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

The Expert Network can support organizations in areas such as:

Audience research, development, and persona creation: Identifying and understanding core audiences to guide editorial and product strategy.

Audience revenue: Developing strategies to grow reader and member revenue through paid subscriptions, donations, and engagement programs that deepen loyalty.

Creator and influencer strategy: Helping newsrooms collaborate with content creators to expand reach and relevance.

Digital revenue strategy: Strengthening advertising, sponsorship, and subscription models.

Digital product strategy and development: Enhancing websites, newsletters, and user experiences to increase engagement and conversion.

Editorial coaching and story development: Providing hands-on editing, reporting guidance, and project planning to strengthen local coverage and newsroom capacity.

Financial modeling: Helping organizations analyze budgets, forecast revenue scenarios, and make data-informed decisions for long-term stability.

Organizational design: Supporting publishers in structuring teams, roles, and workflows to improve collaboration and align resources with strategic goals.

Public communications strategies: Preparing messaging for major changes such as reducing print days or introducing new digital products.

Succession planning: Guiding leadership teams in preparing for staff transitions, preserving institutional knowledge, and ensuring continuity in mission and operations.

Technology audit and recommendations: Assessing workflows and systems to align technology with organizational goals.

The Lenfest Institute partners with subject-matter experts to provide high-impact support to local news enterprises. Consultants are selected based on their professional experience, topic expertise, and demonstrated success supporting mission-driven organizations.

The Expert Network began in Philadelphia, where the Lenfest Local News Sustainability Center pairs local newsrooms each quarter with consultants for targeted support. The lessons learned in Philadelphia now inform a growing national program that connects news organizations everywhere with experts in digital strategy, technology, and organizational sustainability.

To apply for consulting services, publishers are invited to connect with the Lenfest Expert Network through office hours, where news organizations can discuss challenges, identify areas for potential consultant support, and learn more about how the program works. These conversations help determine the best next steps and possible consultant matches based on each organization’s needs and readiness.

To learn more about this service, sign up for office hours with our team here.