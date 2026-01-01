Protocols and Protections for Covering Polls and Protests

Join the NNA and the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press (RCFP) for a discussion regarding best practices for covering polls and protests.

We will meet on Zoom on Thursday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MT/12:30 p.m. PT.

As Election Day approaches, it might be helpful to review best practices in what could certainly be another contentious and unusual day. Please join us to discuss:

Do’s and Don’ts at the polls

Physical safety and best practices for covering protests and similar events

Resources available NNA members

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/covering_polls_and_protests

Free to NNA members; $100 for nonmember/public