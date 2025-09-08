Does your newspaper have an ISSN? Sept. 30 deadline

NNA and Library of Congress assisting NNA members with ISSN

Congress may define eligible newspapers as those with an ISSN number. The Library of Congress issues these numbers, and they differentiate between print ISSN numbers and online ISSN numbers. We recommend that you secure both. We have established a process with the Library of Congress to upload pdfs of your newspapers instead of sending in hard copies. The librarians will then review and make number assignments or ask for additional information. Even if you aren't sure if you have one, this is a good way to verify - and you will need one for both your print product and website.

They will also verify your USPS #.

This is a free service for NNA members or $50/publication for non-members. NNA will work with the Library of Congress to submit your pdfs for research of PRINT ISSN, ONLINE ISSN, and USPS#. You will receive an email from NNA containing their research and instructions on how to use/display the information.

OR you may go to the Library of Congress website and submit your information through their normal channels. This is a free service of the LOC: U.S. ISSN Center (International Standard Serial Number, Library of Congress).

More information/apply for help: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nna_issn_project (Sept. 30, 2025, deadline)

For large groups, please contact Lynne at lynne@nna.org.