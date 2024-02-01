Baker designs winning convention logo for second year running

Winning a free registration* in the NNA Foundation's annual contest to design the logo for the upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show, Chris Baker, publisher of the Taos (New Mexico) News, topped all other entries.

Baker designed the winning graphic for the second year running!

This year's event will be in Omaha, Nebraska, Sept. 26-27.

Baker is making plans to attend — we hope to see you there, too!

NNA members have a few more chances to win a ticket. Stay tuned. Hint: Check the Better Newspaper Contest rules document.

*estimated value $400