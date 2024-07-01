You won't want to miss these sessions at the fall Annual Convention & Trade Show in Omaha, Nebraska

Community newspapers from across the U.S. will be sending their publishers, editors, ad managers and more to converge in Omaha, Nebraska, Sept. 25-27 to engage in training, networking, fun and more!

NNA allied partner Interlink of Berrien Springs, Michigan, will host a user workshop on Wednesday, prior to the actual start of convention on Thursday, Sept. 26. Details will be forthcoming.

We will kick off the Foundation's training with the breakout panel session, State of the First Amendment in America, moderated by NNA Public Policy Manager Lisa McGraw and featuring panel members Eric Meyer, Marion (Kansas) County Record; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; NNA Chair John Galer, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois; NNA Foundation President Mike Fishman, Citizen Tribune, Morristown, Tennessee (invited); and NNAF Past President Reed Anfinson, Swift County Monitor News, Benson, Minnesota (invited).

In August 2023, The Marion County Record in Kansas made headlines after a search and seizure by the local police brought First Amendment rights to the forefront. Was this legal? Were appropriate legal steps taken? In this session, we will hear from Eric Meyer and have the opportunity to ask questions about this situation and repercussions for the future of local journalism.

The first block of flash sessions remains to be announced, but the first block on Friday boasts the following speakers.

NNA’s Great Idea man himself, Robert M. Williams Jr., will be hosting a round-table discussion on opportunities. Attendees will bring a recent copy of their newspaper for review.

Williams will also host the traditional Great Idea Exchange later that afternoon, 4:30-5:30 p.m. CT. Kaylee Minnick, manager of data and analytics, Swanson Russell, Lincoln, Nebraska — who also does work for the Northeast Nebraska News Company of Osmond, Nebraska — will lead a table focusing on how to measure analytics.

Amidst an ever growing glut of available data, how does one cut to the numbers that matter? Not every datapoint is important. This session will look at ways of determining key performance indicators and emphasize the importance of initiating data analysis and maintaining a consistent review schedule to effectively incorporate insights into your operation’s deadline-driven workflow. Specifically, we will delve into methods for tracking and analyzing essential online metrics, deciphering user preferences, and seamlessly integrating findings into story logs and advertising.

Vicki Whiting, president, editor and founder of Kid Scoop News; Nebraska Press Association Executive Director Dennis DeRossett; and North Dakota Press Association Executive Director Cecile Wehrman will talk revenue and promoting news literacy. Participants will learn how the partnerships attracted hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue for local newspapers and associated printing companies, as well as how the Kid Scoop News team supported the effort. The partnerships boost youth literacy and educate young readers on the power of local journalism.

Additional sessions will continue to be added. Keep an eye on Publishers' Auxiliary, as well as on your email.

Registration is open at NNAFoundation.org/convention