Welcome to the newest NNA Allied Member, Smartico

Smartico joins the NNA as its newest Allied Member, bringing innovative solutions to help publishers unlock more revenue from local SMB advertisers — directly on their owned and operated inventory.

With its flagship product Smart Ads, Smartico blends AI efficiency with human creativity to turn any input — print ad, URL, social media post, or simple briefing — into high-impact digital ad formats complete with landing pages. The result: premium digital campaigns that drive significantly higher CPMs, and can be easily bundled with print and immediately drive new revenues.

Already powering new advertising profit centers for over 300 media companies and 500+ newspaper titles worldwide, Smartico supports sustainable local journalism by simplifying how publishers create, sell and deliver digital advertising at scale.

“We believe strong, profitable regional media companies are essential for healthy communities — and that every local business should have access to fair and effective digital advertising,” says Farris Robinson, Smartico’s Director of U.S. Operations.

Robinson adds: “Our mission is to make it just as easy to run 50 campaigns at $200 each as it is to run one at $10,000 — while generating 3–5x higher CPMs in the process.”

In addition, Smartico helps publishers identify new local leads by crawling all local businesses and creating spec ads at scale, giving your sales reps more powerful outreach tools.

Smartico will make its debut at the NNA Convention in Minneapolis this fall. Be sure to visit their booth — or learn more at smartico.one.