Webinar Recap & Recording Link: Templates to Target Local Ad Dollars
Sep 17, 2025
All You Need to Know in Under 30 Minutes!
- Best practices for quickly finding the Metro template types, sizes and formats you need
- How publications are using and customizing our templates in print and online to inform communities, attract advertisers and promote subscriptions
- Customizing templates with unlimited image downloads
- Shortcuts for sharing and collaborating on templates with clients and coworkers
- Planning tools to discover, implement and optimize template sales and usage
- EVERY TEMPLATE TYPE YOU SEE IS INCLUDED WITH YOUR METRO SUBSCRIPTION