Understanding Periodicals Vol 2 Session 4: Privileges to Help Publishers
Jul 6, 2023
The second season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes July 6.
Understanding Periodicals Lesson IV: Privileges to Help Publishers
Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT
This is the first session toward Silver Certification.
- Who should attend?
- Publishers
- Circulation managers
- Printers
- Compliance officers
- Office managers
Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol2_session4