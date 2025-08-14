The Gazette Automates Image Toning with OnColor SaaS

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey — The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced that it has upgraded ProImage OnColor image toning software to current version 6.

The Gazette processes approximately 3,500 images weekly through OnColor which color corrects CMYK images, adjusts image resolution, and converts color images to black & white as needed.

Rob Peacock, IT manager, said, “OnColor is very reliable and automatically processes 99% of our images providing excellent, consistent print quality”. “We even received an email from a subscriber thanking us for better-looking photos in our print products.”

He continued, “OnColor toned images offer greater consistency and speed compared to manual toning.” Using OnColor is a no-brainer for us as it saves valuable time and provides consistent image quality, I would recommend it to anyone looking to automate their photo toning.

ProImage also offers a cloud service that provides all the benefits of image color toning and correction with no hardware or software to purchase. OnColor is able to automatically correct individual images (jpegs, Tiffs) as well as color correct images in a PDF page. Manual toning can be time-consuming, especially when working with large image sets. OnColor automates this process, significantly reducing the time needed to achieve professional results. We are processing over 40,000 images a month for various newspapers saving valuable time and effort.

OnColor highlights:

Tonal Gradation

Cast Removal

Skin Tone Correction

Unsharp Masking (USM) sharpening

Very Fine Detail Enhancement

Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (ACE)

RGB to CMYK Conversion

RGB/CMYK to Gray scale conversion

Artifact Removal

File Sizing (dimensions and/or resample)

Selective Color & Color Management

OnColor Info and brochure: https://newproimage.com/proimage-oncolor/

Please contact ProImage if you would like to learn about our OnColor trial offer.

About The Gazette: The Gazette is a print and digital daily newspaper located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It serves the eastern Iowa cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and beyond with local news coverage. The Gazette is unique as a fully independent and 100% employee-owned media company. The Gazette has been in print since 1883.

About ProImage: New ProImage, an ECO3 Company, is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.