The Cape May County Herald offers a digital legal notice solution for New Jersey municipalities with help from SCS

SCS has partnered with the Cape May County Herald to launch the technology workflow behind NJLegals.com, a new platform designed to support the publication of legal notices online as New Jersey transitions away from traditional print-based requirements.

The change follows The Newark Star-Ledger’s cessation of print publication, which, along with concerted municipal efforts, prompted legislation forcing legal notices to be published on municipal and qualifying news websites rather than solely in designated print publications.

In response, the Cape May County Herald created NJLegals.com to continue providing legal notice services to municipalities and private parties while meeting the requirements established by the new legislation, including standards for community standing, website traffic and searchability.

To help make that transition seamless, SCS built a web-based workflow around the systems the Herald already uses.

The staff at the Herald draft legal notices directly through SCS’s Classified Order Entry web portal. SCS also extended the newspaper’s existing billing workflow so online legal notices can be priced and invoiced in the same way its print legal notices have traditionally been handled. That allows the Herald to move legal notices online without requiring significant changes to its established advertiser relationships and business processes.

Once an advertisement is designed, SCS exports the completed notice directly to NJLegals.com, eliminating the need for manual re-keying or reformatting between order entry and online publication.

“SCS was integral in helping us get NJLegals.com up and running,” said Benjamin Hall, Associate Publisher of the Cape May County Herald. "It was critical that the Herald replace the revenue we lost when legal notices left print, along with the readership those notices brought us. SCS helped us remain a vital part of the official legal notice process, using our existing staff and streamlined workflows.”

The project demonstrates how existing newspaper workflows can be adapted to meet changing legal notice requirements while preserving familiar processes for publishers, municipalities and advertisers.

By integrating order entry, billing, ad production and online publishing, SCS and the Cape May County Herald have created a streamlined path from legal notice submission to digital publication without adding unnecessary manual steps for newspaper staff.

ABOUT SCS

SCS provides mission-critical software solutions that help media organizations automate and optimize advertising, production and publishing workflows. Its suite of publishing applications includes Layout-8000 and SCS/ClassPag, along with solutions for advertising management and other critical publishing operations. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries and five languages rely on SCS software every day. SCS is privately held by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more about SCS at newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT The Cape May County Herald

Seawave Corporation, the parent organization for Seawave Media (Cape May County Herald) and Seawave Marketing (Seawave Digital), has served the residents, visitors and business of Cape May County for over 5 decades. The Herald reaches a weekly audience of more than 200,000 people, throughout and beyond Cape May County. You can learn more about Seawave Corporate at marketing.capemaycountyherald.com (print) and heralddigitalmarketing.com (digital).