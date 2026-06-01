Some tips on prepping new staff

Attractive design in print and digital editions is all important in today’s fractured media landscape. Attention to specific elements is requisite to create a functional, easy-to-read layout that balances text, images and white space to guide readers.

Admittedly, I was the “word” guy when sitting behind the editor’s desk. Others more talented in layout handled those responsibilities. Today, in the training business, I also defer to experts such as “News Guru” Kevin Slimp for guidance on effective and useful design.

That said, I’ll never abandon the premise that even the most compelling blueprint rings hollow without substantive content. Shrinking resources and remote newsrooms challenge newspapers to generate stories that connect with readers. It’s more important than ever today to connect — in some cases, reconnect — with your communities.

The task is much steeper in today’s environment. Every newsroom will identify ways to keep in sync with readers. I offer one common denominator for all: Ensure reporters have a thorough orientation.

We’ve all experienced our first day on the job. Those most fortunate have the luxury of shadowing their predecessors for a few days. In many cases, however, new hires are introduced to staff, directed to their desk and instructed on technology. They’re directed to resources to review for their particular beat and told to check with the editor as questions arise.

OK, most newsrooms hopefully have a bit more structure. But it’s a good bet many newsrooms fall short in acquainting new employees with the people, places and issues they are supposed to observe and analyze.

The results are predictable and an open sore on the newspaper. Consider these three examples:

A local business owner and operator — 40 years at the helm — dies. The only mention of his prominence is a single sentence in a standard obituary, which notes when he bought the enterprise.

A former city council member, out of office for about six years, is featured prominently on a front-page story. The name is misspelled.

A former mayor dies. The only acknowledgment is the family’s paid obituary.

These examples might well be chalked up to sloppy editing and failure to check facts by reporters — and editors, which is even more inexcusable. That notwithstanding, a range of stories will be richer and more relevant if reporters have proper background.

HERE ARE SOME ELEMENTS TO CONSIDER WHEN TRAINING REPORTERS

• Search the archives: Become familiar with where to find background on issues. Scan the last three months of the newspaper and identify the people, places and subjects in the news.

• Tour the town: Names and places are at the heart of community news. Give reporters a tour, and connect the dots.

• Introduce the beat: New staff often have little opportunity to shadow their predecessor. Reporters need a personal introduction to the individuals with whom they will be interacting.

• Learn the community circuit: Aggressive public affairs reporting is at the heart of vibrant newspapers, and the strongest stories are those that go beyond the “official” sources. The United Way chair, YMCA executive director, bank president, chamber of commerce executive, labor hall chief — these and many more individuals make towns click. Take reporters on the circuit of local civic clubs.

• Read the entire newspaper: Reporters can easily fall into the trap of believing that the world revolves around their particular beat. Content will be stronger and more relevant if reporters understand — and explain to readers — the relationship of actions and activities.

• Consult newspaper family: Too many newsrooms operate in a vacuum. It’s important to understand overall newspaper operations from advertising deadlines to distribution. The newspaper family also is often an excellent cross-section of demographics. Employees can be a rich source of ideas and background information for stories.

• Know your competition: Become familiar with local and regional newspapers, radio and television outlets. Pay attention to local bloggers and social media networks. Monitor sites regularly.

• Develop informal networks: All communities have hot spots of conversation. One small-town publisher refers to the five Bs — bars, beauticians, barbers, butchers and bakeries. Editors and reporters should make just as much effort to stop at these places as they do at the city hall, cop shop or courthouse.

The importance of orienting staff is vitally important in remote newsrooms. A disappointing reality is that many reporters do not even live among the people and places for which they are responsible for publishing a living history.

The lesson is equally important for larger newsrooms in these days of cost-cutting. The all-too-familiar practice is to eliminate senior staff and thus their accompanying salaries. Dollars are saved, but institutional memory is lost. To exacerbate matters, owners frequently bring in new management unfamiliar with the community.

Preparation is the most important aspect of reporting a story. In similar vein, a solid orientation is the foundation for reporters — and thus newspapers — to create a meaningful relationship with readers.



Jim Pumarlo is former editor of the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle. He writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.