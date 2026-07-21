New duties on Canadian imports do not impact newsprint

NNA industry alert

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump issued proclamations imposing duties on a range of imports from Canada in response to the retaliatory duties it has imposed against US products as a result of the ongoing trade disputes.

The duties are being imposed under Section 338 which is a new tariff authority. The duties are imposed in three proclamations in the following links:

A quick survey of the Annexes in each proclamation suggests that newsprint is not among the items covered.

A fact sheet has been issued further describing the rationale and purpose of this action and can be read here.

Given that Section 338 authority has not been previously used, there are many unanswered questions as to how this issue may play out. Also, duties are not set to be collected for 30-days, so it remains to be seen how Canada may respond.

The NNA continues to support renewal of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that preserves duty-free importation of newsprint.