Snapshots of community news

Photo entries in the Fourth Quarter 2024 Pub Aux Photo Contest —taken Sept. 5, 2023, to Sept. 5, 2024 —are evidence of thriving community newspapers across the country.

The Pub Aux Committee recognizes these entries as honorable mentions in the Features and News categories, as well as all the entries and winners, shown at https://bit.ly/4ev3ntr