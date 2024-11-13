Shaw Media to acquire Kankakee (IL) Daily Journal

KANKAKEE, Illinois — Shaw Media is acquiring the Daily Journal, a historic publication that has served the Kankakee community for over a century. The purchase marks the transfer of ownership from the Small family, who have stewarded the newspaper with dedication and commitment to local journalism for generations.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented the Small Family in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

The titles acquired include the Daily Journal and Lifestyle magazine.

The Small family, owners of the Small Newspaper Group (SNG), have been involved in the newspaper business for several generations. Their influence began in 1903 with Leslie C. Small and continued through his descendants who operated the business. His son, Len H. Small, was elected President of the American Newspaper Publishers’ Association just before his accidental death in 1980.

The present owners, Len, Tom and Jennifer Small, issued a statement saying, “It has been a privilege and honor working with the award-winning staff and community members for the greater good, but the time has come to make this change,” they said. “We congratulate the Shaw organization for their commitment. We will celebrate the progress of the new company.”

Shaw Media, under the leadership of President & CEO John Rung, continues its focus on supporting local journalism across Illinois and the Midwest. With a long history of operating community-focused newspapers, Shaw Media is committed to ensuring that publications like the Daily Journal maintain their important role in providing relevant news and information to their readers.

“We are honored to continue the Small Family's legacy of publishing the Daily Journal, and we are looking forward to adding Kankakee County to our network of coverage throughout Northern Illinois,” Rung said.

Shaw Media already publishes several prominent local newspapers in Illinois and sees the Daily Journal as a natural addition to its network with a shared vision of journalistic integrity and service to its readers.

For more information on Shaw Media: www.shawmedia.com

For more information on Dirks, Van Essen and April: www.dirksvanessen.com