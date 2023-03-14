SCS announces promotion of longtime developer

SCS is excited to announce that Michael Grabowski was promoted to Director of Application Development on February 10, 2023.

Grabowski has worked for SCS since 1999, starting as a Junior Application Developer working on reports for the company's accounting system. Shortly thereafter, Mike began work on SCS/Track and at the time had the opportunity to visit many of SCS's customers across the U.S. and South America to help demo and deploy the SCS/Track application.

In 2015, Grabowski was named Senior Application Developer and continued to expand his knowledge across SCS’ various applications and systems, contributing significantly to making SCS/Track to the web-based application it is today.

Aside from his love of Computer Science and software development, he also has a passion for gaming and is part owner of The Portal Comics and Gaming located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Grabowski lives in Slatington, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Katie, and his children, Kyra (age 12) and Brady (age 8).

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.