S&G Creative to Add First Digital Press with Gallus One from HEIDELBERG

KENNESAW, Georgia – S&G Creative (S&G), a full-service label, packaging, and commercial printer based in Tustin, California, is set to install a new Gallus One digital hybrid digital label press from HEIDELBERG later this year. Built on the proven Gallus Labelmaster platform, the new press combines digital inkjet technology with two flexographic units upstream and downstream, plus cold foil, lamination, and full rotary die-cutting. With this advanced hybrid solution, S&G expects to cut turnaround times in half while delivering even higher quality for both long- and short-run labels.

“Far and Away” Superior Quality

S&G traces its roots to a print brokerage started by co-founder Lee Garriott in 2009. Even as a broker, Garriott had a vision of building a full-service print company with complete in-house capabilities. Teaming up with fellow broker Geoff Schnitzer in 2012, the two grew the business – starting with two small digital presses, moving later into offset printing, and eventually breaking into label production in 2018 with their first flexo press. Today, S&G operates out of a 70,000‑square-foot facility – with an additional facility under construction – offering a complete range of print services, which also includes custom packaging, graphic design, and wide format printing.

Known for its exceptional customer service, fast response times, and industry-leading quality, S&G is rapidly growing its label business, particularly for the beauty industry. To meet this demand, Garriott & Schnitzer are investing in digital label production, positioning S&G for long-term growth. While evaluating several digital press manufacturers, Garriott explained, “The print quality of the Gallus One was far and away superior to anything else that we looked at, so selecting HEIDELBERG was really an easy decision.” He added that the machine’s superior ink laydown, 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, and advanced trapping were the real “turning points” in his and Schnitzer’s decision to invest in the press.

With its two existing 13-inch flexo presses, S&G often has to slow production on longer runs to maintain quality. The Gallus One, combining the strengths of flexographic and digital printing with inline embellishment and finishing, gives S&G the flexibility to handle even long runs efficiently. Garriott expects the press’s “pinpoint accuracy” to deliver consistent results at full speeds of 70 m/min. “This press will drastically cut turnaround times on our long runs,” he said, “reducing the overtime we previously needed to complete these jobs.”

The Gallus One will further enhance S&G’s efficiency by enabling the company to bring very short-run and variable-data jobs entirely in-house – reducing the need for outsourcing. “When we received requests for 100 or 200 labels in the past, it didn’t make economic sense for us to take them on,” Garriott explained. “Now it’s simply on press, off press, and out of the door.” In addition to its advanced digital printing capabilities, the Gallus One’s 17-inch web width allows S&G to tackle flexible packaging jobs that were previously not feasible. “We can’t wait to see what new doors will open for us thanks to this cutting-edge technology,” he said.

The Gallus One marks the first time that S&G has purchased a press from HEIDELBERG. While purchasing a new technology from a new provider can be daunting, Garriott explained, “With HEIDELBERG, you just have confidence that you’re going to get a solid product. Seeing the quality that is produced by the Gallus One only reinforces that it is the leading press on the market for both flexo and digital labels.”

About S&G Creative

Owners Lee Garriott & Geoff Schnitzer merged Ink Well Industries and Image One Graphics in 2012 to create S&G Global Holdings, Inc. With over 50 years of combined experience, their knowledge is widespread and will only expand.

Image One Graphics and Ink Well Industries individually got started in 400 square foot office complexes as print brokers. S&G has grown its in-house manufacturing each year based on its clients’ needs. Located in the heart of Orange County, the company’s facility boasts close to 70,000 square feet of industrial space. S&G Creative has wasted no time becoming a premier Southern California print vendor.

As Garriott and Schnitzer continue to build S&G Creative, they place the utmost attention on the top notch quality and service their clients deserve. After all, service is the key to a successful relationship between the company and yours. Highly skilled team members, personal service, trust, and reliability are what S &G Creative believes in.

About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG as a total solution provider is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions and the lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency.

The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control, automation technology and robotics as well as the growing green technologies. With a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its around 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China and the USA and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well-positioned for future growth. www.heidelberg.com