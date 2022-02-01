PUB AUX PHOTO CONTEST report 2021
Feb 1, 2022
The following NNA members or freelance photographers for member newspapers won the following first-place awards in the quarterly Pub Aux Photo Contest.
- Jenny Kirchner, Idyllwild (California) Town Crier
- Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne)
- Brandon Davenport, The Eagle, Chadron, Nebraska
- Ron Schott, Wright County Journal (Mountain Grove, Missouri)
- Pete Luna, Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News
- Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News (Sutton, Nebraska)
- Gina Langston, Greenfield (Missouri) Vedette
- Anthony Wahl, Janesville (Wisconsin) Gazette
- James Smith, Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard
- Lonnie J. Hinton, The Vienna (Illinois) Times
- Mitchell B. Keller, Dodge County Pionier (Theresa, Wisconsin)
- Bill Battle, Washington (Missouri) Missourian
See winning photos and past entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest
To read more articles in the annual report, visit https://nna.org/annual-report-2021