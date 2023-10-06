Photos from the NNA CAT Summit and NNAF 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Community newspaper publishers, editors and staff from across the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 28-30, 2023, to address issues most important to community newspapers — followed by their annual convention and meeting, which included training sessions and time to meet partners who make jobs more profitable.

See photos of the events here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CFp3xN4jzLmQV84WCzabF9v3_Nkt8huW?usp=sharing

The events culminated in a dinner celebration of 2023 Better Newspaper Contest award winners.

Awards ceremony photos are available for reprint here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bH0tgrM26hbu-L1uny0una9BqCockKxy?usp=drive_link

Photos are available to NNA members for reprint. The .txt documents inside the folders contains basic event information for captions.

The awards presentation is available to NNA members here: https://nna.org/2023-better-newspaper-contest-presentation-of-winners