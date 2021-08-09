Longtime software developer SCS announces transition in ownership

Founded in 1975 by Martha Cichelli, Software Consulting Services LLC (SCS) has been providing software solutions to publishers and publishing groups. Martha's husband, Richard Cichelli, joined SCS in 1983 after working for the ANPA Research Institute.

Richard and Martha have decided after 45 years to retire from active participation in SCS, and that Kurt Jackson, SCS's vice president and general manager, has agreed to purchase the company.

"We are so happy to be able to turn the company over to Kurt who knows the industry so well and who will ensure that SCS continues to provide innovation and excellent service to its customers," Martha said.

SCS has an impressive portfolio of corporate customers that include eight of the top 10 publishing groups in the United States as well as many community-oriented publishers. SCS also distributes FotoWare digital asset management products in the United States.

"I'm fortunate to have worked with Richard and Martha for many years," Jackson said, "and I look forward to the opportunity to continue nurturing and growing the company that Richard and Martha along with our team have built."

SCS will remain headquartered in its new office in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and will continue to focus on innovative technology.

"We are committed to remaining a premier tech company in the Lehigh Valley and are excited about new products we have in the development pipeline," states Jackson.

The deal is expected to close within the next 45 days.

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. Learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.