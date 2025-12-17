Introducing RSS Newsletters in Mirabel's Marketing Manager

Delivering timely, relevant content to your readers is one of the most effective ways to strengthen engagement — but managing newsletters manually can take more time than most teams can spare. That’s why we’re excited to introduce a new capability available through the Marketing Manager integration within Mirabel’s all-in-one CRM: RSS Newsletters.

This enhancement gives publishers and media companies a fast, flexible way to create both curated and automated newsletters using content from any RSS feed you choose — all from the same system you already use to manage your CRM data, segments, and campaign reporting.

Check out this quick video to see it in action!

Build curated or automated newsletters: Create a one-time, hand-selected newsletter or set a schedule to automatically send the latest articles at your chosen frequency.

Create a one-time, hand-selected newsletter or set a schedule to automatically send the latest articles at your chosen frequency. Choose from multiple RSS feeds : Pull articles from any feeds you add to your RSS library. Easily preview available content, filter feeds by tags or reps, and view update history — all from a single page.

: Pull articles from any feeds you add to your RSS library. Easily preview available content, filter feeds by tags or reps, and view update history — all from a single page. Customize your design with Newsletter & Article Templates : Create Newsletter Templates for your layout (headers, footers, branding elements) and Article Templates to control how headlines, text, and images appear. Merge tags automatically pull content into your design so each newsletter is consistent and polished.

: Create Newsletter Templates for your layout (headers, footers, branding elements) and Article Templates to control how headlines, text, and images appear. Merge tags automatically pull content into your design so each newsletter is consistent and polished. Manage everything from a unified dashboard : Drafted, scheduled, and sent newsletters are all organized in one place. Use quick filters or advanced search options—Campaign Name, Subject, Sender, Product, Type, Sent Date, and more.

: Drafted, scheduled, and sent newsletters are all organized in one place. Use quick filters or advanced search options—Campaign Name, Subject, Sender, Product, Type, Sent Date, and more. Build custom reporting Views with over 55 fields : Measure performance the way your team works. Track delivers, opens, clicks, bounce rates, article count, send dates, and more. Save report Views for individual use or share them with your full team.

: Measure performance the way your team works. Track delivers, opens, clicks, bounce rates, article count, send dates, and more. Save report Views for individual use or share them with your full team. Segment with unmatched flexibility: Because Marketing Manager seamlessly integrates with Mirabel’s CRM, you can build mailing lists using over 85 data properties, including subscription details, order activity, demographic data, and custom fields.

Everything lives in one place, giving your team a streamlined workflow from content selection to reporting.

RSS Newsletters: Deliver timely content. Strengthen engagement. Simplify your workflow.

Want to see how RSS Newsletters can fit into your audience-development and email strategy?

The Mirabel team would be happy to walk you through it. Just reach out to the sales team at 954-332-3204 or visit the website to schedule a quick demo.