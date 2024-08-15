Gain Labor Day revenue with Kid Scoop Career Pages: HVAC technician and more!

Labor Day and the opening of school offer opportunities for local businesses to sponsor career pages that interest young readers. Kid Scoop offers pages about the work of carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, solar panel installers, plumbers, welders, and even reporters! These pages connect local service and hardware businesses as new-revenue sponsors to your newspaper. Take a look!

There is a shortage of skilled trade workers in the United States. In 2021, 80-94% of builders reported shortages of subcontractors in various trades, including carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers, and electricians. In 2023, Associated Builders and Contractors estimated that the construction workforce was short by more than half a million workers.

Children are curious about the workers they see around them. Reading about these important jobs satisfies their curiosity — and curiosity is what spurs children to read more. And all careers require good reading skills.

The more children read, the more they succeed.

Kid Scoop seeks to help develop future workers in these vital industries.

These Kid Scoop career pages provide fascinating information about careers. Plus, the learning activities develop technical vocabulary and teach science concepts such as how the sun works to power energy.

Parents and teachers encourage youngsters to think about their future careers. They’ll notice the logos of the Kid Scoop page sponsors who help them achieve this important goal. Use these career pages in a Labor Day special section or as part of a year-round weekly series. After all, your retail and service businesses are always seeking customers as well as to develop future skilled employees.

