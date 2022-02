Donate $50 or more to Max Heath Postal Institute™ to receive to-go mug

Pictured are front and back images of the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s gift with donations of $50 or more to the Max Heath Postal Institute™, to-go mugs with the saying, “Coffee. Newspaper. Sleep. Repeat.” As of January 1, 2022, everyone who sends in a donation of $50 may receive an NNAF Coffee Mug. Donations of $150 or more may receive a set of four. Donate at https://www.nnafoundation.org/mhpi