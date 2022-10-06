Cracking the Digital Revenue Code with Todd Handy

FREE WEBINAR: Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)

It’s no secret that almost every media business is trying to figure out digital, but only a few are succeeding in truly monetizing it.

Todd Handy knows this better than most. As former Chief Digital Officer at Beasley Media Group, Handy’s digital strategy skyrocketed digital revenues at the NASDAQ-listed multimedia company with roots in radio by over 30% annually. Digital revenue now accounts for approximately 15% of Beasley’s $55 million in total earnings.

As an influential Sales Executive leading the charge on digital monetization, Handy’s extensive knowledge of digital media, adtech, and advertising ecosystems, as well as his decade of experience as a keynote speaker, ensure that this is a fireside chat you won’t want to miss.

Join us for a discussion with Handy on how to operationalize, execute, and secure buy-in for digital strategies at your media organization.

You’ll gain insights on:

The key learnings of a digital leader: Beasley and beyond

How to build a digital-first revenue strategy: sales strategies and tactics

Handy’s process for identifying new digital sales channels and segments

Building and incentivizing world-class digital sales teams

The industry outlook over the next 10 years

Panelists:

Todd Handy, Former Chief Digital Officer, Beasley Media Group

Vishal Teckchandani, Content Editor & Host, Vendasta

Who's it for?

Broadcasters, Publishers, CEOs, Presidents

Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Digital

Sales and Revenue leaders in the media industry

Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hdy44olyS5iC8lE_Ktumbw