Bluefin Technology Partners adds The Journal-News to client list for Self-Service Advertising and Digital Classifieds Marketplace

ANDOVER, Massachusetts — Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, a leading provider of print and digital advertising solutions for the publishing industry, is pleased to announce that The Journal News Company of Hillsboro, Illinois, has deployed Bluefin’s premier offerings for increasing advertising revenue and enhancing online readership content.

The web-hosted solution includes Bluefin Place Ad, allowing advertisers to place classified ads in multiple print and online publications, all from a single user experience, available 24/7. Powerful upsell features help drive advertising revenue by giving advertisers tools to make ads stand out.

The Journal-News also deployed Bluefin Marketplace to host its online advertising listings, providing a user-friendly environment for relevant and vetted advertisements. In addition to generating incremental advertising revenue, Marketplace offers a source of relevant reader content that enhance their print and digital products.

“The Journal-News has always strived to be the leading source of trusted and reliable local news serving Hillsboro and Montgomery Counties in southern Illinois,” John Galer, owner of The Journal-News, said. “Our selection of Bluefin’s online advertising publishing platform enhances our ability to do just that by give our advertisers and readers a great user experience, delivering high quality advertising content in our print and digital publications.”

“We are extremely grateful and delighted to welcome The Journal-News to the Bluefin client family,” Rich Grover, general partner and founder of Bluefin Technology Partners, said. “We pride ourselves to deliver great application solutions that help local newspaper companies to sell, produce, and publish superior digital and print advertising content. Their selection further reinforces our commitment to provide ‘best-in-class’ product offerings and customer service.”

ABOUT THE JOURNAL-NEWS, HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS

Since 1852, The Journal-News, has served Hillsboro and all the communities of Montgomery County in Illinois. With a rich history and tradition of service the operation also publishes the Raymond News and the M & M Journal and the Macoupin County Journal. The Journal-News is the successor to The Hillsboro Journal and Montgomery County News forming in 2004

Bluefin, founded in January of 2005 by senior executives servicing media companies in the United States, Canada, and South Africa, is an innovative solutions provider to the newspaper publishing industry. Its flagship offerings, Bluefin Place Ad and Bluefin Marketplace – incorporate powerful features in a single platform to create the best ecommerce portal available for local advertisers and readers.