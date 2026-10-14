BLOX Digital partners with SCS to bring automated newspaper pagination to publishers

New partnership delivers intelligent page automation to help publishers produce print editions faster, more efficiently, and with greater consistency

SCS announced a strategic partnership with BLOX Digital, bringing the SCS Automated News Pagination (ANP) platform to BLOX publishers. The partnership combines BLOX Digital’s industry-leading AI-powered CMS with SCS’ proven automated pagination technology, helping publishers reduce production time while allowing editorial teams to focus on journalism instead of page assembly.

As newsrooms continue to operate with leaner staffs and tighter deadlines, automating repetitive production tasks has become increasingly important. Through the BLOX Digital and SCS partnership, publishers can automatically flow content into newspaper pages, dramatically reducing the manual effort traditionally required to produce print editions.

“Our media industry partners have told us they need to do more with fewer resources without sacrificing quality,” said Brad Ward, CEO at BLOX Digital. “Partnering with SCS allows us to provide publishers with an automation solution that accelerates production while preserving the editorial judgment that makes every newspaper unique.”

“BLOX Digital has built one of the industry’s leading newsroom platforms, and we’re excited to extend that experience into newspaper production,” said Kurt Jackson, SCS Managing Member and Owner. “For years, ANP has helped publishers reduce repetitive production work while maintaining the editorial standards their readers expect. Together with BLOX, we’re making automated pagination accessible within publishers’ existing workflows.”

Built for today’s newsroom

The integrated solution enables publishers to:

Automatically populate InDesign pages with approved stories and photos

Reduce repetitive page-building tasks and manual layout adjustments

Shorten production cycles and meet increasingly compressed press deadlines

Allow designers and editors to spend more time on high-value editorial decisions rather than routine page assembly

Because ANP integrates directly with BLOX Digital’s workflows, editorial teams continue working within familiar processes while automation handles much of the mechanical work involved in assembling pages.

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000. More than 500 sites producing over 16,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. Its Automated News Pagination (ANP) platform helps publishers reduce production time, improve consistency and maximize newsroom efficiency. SCS also resells award-winning digital asset management software from FotoWare based in Oslo, Norway. SCS is privately owned by Kurt Jackson. Learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT BLOX Digital

BLOX Digital is the premier provider of digital publishing solutions for media organizations, including newspapers, broadcasters, and digital-first publishers. With a 35-year track record of proven results, BLOX Digital powers over 2,000 news sources and manages millions of paid subscribers. Its AI-activated BLOX NXT CMS provides a unified, full-stack ecosystem for content management, audience development, and monetization, ensuring that media partners have the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Learn more at www.bloxdigital.com.