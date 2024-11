Bingo

Join your NNA friends for Bingo ⁠— big thanks to our sponsor, Column! ⁠— on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT.

Monetary prizes!

We will play using the web/mobile application Zoom. Bingo cards will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.

FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee.

Register here: https://hubs.la/Q02Vb-JW0

Email lynne@nna.org with any questions.