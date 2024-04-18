Bingo

Join your NNA friends for Bingo on Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT.

Thanks to our sponsor, Column, we will have $10 Bingo awards. We'll play one 'bingo' winner per round, then 'cover-all' to close out the night.

We will play using the web/mobile application Zoom. Bingo cards will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.

FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee. Register here: https://hubs.la/Q02sC3yJ0

Email lynne@nna.org with any questions.

SAVE THE DATE: July 18, 2024; Oct. 17, 2024; Jan. 16, 2025