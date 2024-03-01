Attract new subscribers by helping parents

Today’s kindergarten children also suffered learning loss during the COVID pandemic of 2020-2022 when they were in diapers, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Your newspaper can help parents catch up their kindergarten-level children and prepare younger preschool children, too. Publish Kid Scoop Junior, a half-page weekly feature with fun reading and math activities, for the whole week. Take a look!

Your printed newspaper is the perfect vehicle for little children. They are fascinated with the big letters in headlines, the animal cartoons, and colorful ads with cars and trucks, apples and cracker boxes. The Kid Scoop Junior learning activities give parents easy ways to help their children grow their skills each day of the week.

See the educational value of each part of the feature: https://bit.ly/48sT6cP

How can you fund this important work?

HERE ARE FIVE SOURCES!

Any retailer who sells clothing or toys is high on your list. Don’t forget to contact nonprofit foundations and corporate philanthropies, too. Insurance agents are always looking for ways to connect with parents who protect their children’s future with policies. Utility companies often sponsor education programs, as well. Their year-long grant will support year-long learning for these little ones who need to get off on the right foot. Teachers at preschools, Head Start programs and elementary schools love the support parents give children at home. These schools are ideal sponsors for Kid Scoop Junior.

Need help in gaining funds? Ask our experienced professionals at Kid Scoop, a free service for newspapers interested in subscribing to the Kid Scoop features.

Dan “Patio” Dalton can be contacted at patiodan@kidscoop.com or (909) 793-9890. His decades of experience in both advertising and editorial will work for you. Free house ads to promote the feature and resources for teachers are included with every publishing subscription.